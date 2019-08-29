Home

Funeral
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
MAKIN Neil On 23rd August 2019, peacefully at Barnsley Hospice after a long fight against illness, aged 62
and formerly of Belle Vue.
Beloved husband of Elaine,
father of Glenn, Jordan and
step-father to Glenn and Dean.
Also a much loved grand-dad
and brother. He will be missed
by all his family and friends.
A box will be provided and all donations are in lieu of Barnsley Hospice and Macmillan nursing.
The funeral will be held at Wakefield Crematorium at
1.40pm on Friday 6th September.
Further details can be obtained from Hammerton Funeral Directors, tel: 01226 283753
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 29, 2019
