Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:45
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Twemlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Twemlow

Notice Condolences

Nancy Twemlow Notice
TWEMLOW Nancy Peacefully in her sleep at her home in Horbury on 13th February,
aged 95 years.
The much loved mum of Mark and Philippa, grandma of Erica, Joel, Melissa and Alexander, and
great grandma of Eben
and Rowan.
Nancy's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 7th March at 11.40am.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given
to the RNLI, for which a box
will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices