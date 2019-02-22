|
TWEMLOW Nancy Peacefully in her sleep at her home in Horbury on 13th February,
aged 95 years.
The much loved mum of Mark and Philippa, grandma of Erica, Joel, Melissa and Alexander, and
great grandma of Eben
and Rowan.
Nancy's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 7th March at 11.40am.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given
to the RNLI, for which a box
will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
