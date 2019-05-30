|
|
|
BIRCH (née Bailey)
Nadine Born and bred in Sharlston,
Nadine was well known to many;
she was a wife, mother,
grandma, and great-grandma.
Beloved wife and soulmate of Steve; mum of Lyndsay, Joanne, Shaun and John (deceased); grandma Nadine to
Lucy, Ryan, Emily and Daniel.
Passed peacefully in hospital on
17 May.
R.I.P. and God Bless
from all the family.
Service and commemoration at Sharlston Parish Church at 11:15am on Friday 7th June 2019.
All enquiries to funeral director Robert Burgess
01924 894017
Published in Wakefield Express on May 30, 2019
