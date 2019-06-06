|
|
|
WHITEMAN Muriel Formerley of
The Close, Durkar.
Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on Wednesday
29th May, aged 94 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard Whiteman,
a loved and cherished
mother of Elizabeth,
grandmother and
great grandmother who will be sadly missed by family and friends.
The funeral is at
Cancley Crematorium, Coventry
at 3pm on Friday 28th June.
Family flowers only please,
donations to
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
Read More