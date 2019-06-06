Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Whiteman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Whiteman

Notice Condolences

Muriel Whiteman Notice
WHITEMAN Muriel Formerley of
The Close, Durkar.

Passed away peacefully in
Warwick Hospital on Wednesday
29th May, aged 94 years.

Dearly loved wife of the late Leonard Whiteman,
a loved and cherished
mother of Elizabeth,
grandmother and
great grandmother who will be sadly missed by family and friends.

The funeral is at
Cancley Crematorium, Coventry
at 3pm on Friday 28th June.
Family flowers only please,
donations to
The British Heart Foundation.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.