Kilbank Moya On September 25th 2019
Peacefully at Croftlands Care Home, Kirkburton, Moya aged 88 years formerly of Ossett. Dearly loved Mother of Stephen, Mother in law of Christine, much loved Grandma of Daniel, Joanne and Matthew and Great Grandma of Daisy, Arlo, Arthur and Adam.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday October 14th at 11.40am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for the Alzheimer's Society for which a plate will be available.
Will friends please meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 3, 2019