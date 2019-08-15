|
|
|
YOUNG Michael Charles Of Wakefield. Passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness, on the 31st July 2019
aged 67 years.
The devoted son of the late Iris & Duncan Young, a loving brother
of Marilyn and a dear brother in law of Chris, a loved uncle of Tracy and the late Sally also a dear great uncle to Ben, Maisie, Charlie and Summer. Will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 20th August with service in Wakefield Crematorium at 1-00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received
in aid of The Macmillan Nurses.
The family invite all attending to
join them for refreshments after
the service to Di Bosco's, Horbury WF4 5PR.
All enquiries please to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01924-899998
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 15, 2019