WRIGGLESWORTH Michael Frank Passed away peacefully in
St James Hospital Leeds on
12th November with his loving
wife at his side. After a short
but courageous battle with
leukaemia aged 60 years.
Michael loving husband of Mandy. Much loved Dad of Paul and Sarah. Father-in-law of Sue and Sean. Wonderful Grandad of Rose, Eddie and Rowan. Dear son, Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle.
He will be missed by all friends
and colleagues.
Funeral Monday 2nd December. Service at St Paul's Church Alverthorpe at 12.15pm.
Interment to follow at Outwood Cemetery. Family flowers only. Michael's wishes were that donations are to go to Friends
of the Leeds Centre for Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma.
A collection box will be at church.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service. Tel 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 28, 2019