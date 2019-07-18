|
|
|
SUMMERSCALES Michael Leslie
(Mick) Formerly of Riverside Villas, Wakefield. Peacefully in Victoria House care home on 2nd July,
aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of the late Lynne Summerscales, brother of David, cherished uncle to Benn.
Funeral service will take place Monday 22nd July 2019 at Wakefield Crematorium
at 11:40am.
Family flowers only, donations will be collected at the crematorium for Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Wakefield Funeral Services, 76 Horbury Road, Wakefield Tel: 01924 372260.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019