Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
HOGGART Michael Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on 18th February 2019
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Loving Dad to Sarah and beloved Grandpa to Martha and
father-in-law to David. Much loved brother of Pat and Janice and brother-in-law of David,
the late David, and Wendy.
Service and cremation will take place on Wednesday 13th March
at Wakefield Crematorium at
1-00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research UK,
a collection facility will be provided on leaving the crematorium,
or may be sent c/o
George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett WF5 0AL.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
