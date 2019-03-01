|
HOGGART Michael Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on 18th February 2019
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth. Loving Dad to Sarah and beloved Grandpa to Martha and
father-in-law to David. Much loved brother of Pat and Janice and brother-in-law of David,
the late David, and Wendy.
Service and cremation will take place on Wednesday 13th March
at Wakefield Crematorium at
1-00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers for Cancer Research UK,
a collection facility will be provided on leaving the crematorium,
or may be sent c/o
George Steele & Son,
The Green, Ossett WF5 0AL.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
