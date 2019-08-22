Home

HEWITT Michael George At home on 14th August, with his
family by his side, aged 68 years.
Loving husband of Christine and
father of Matthew, Catherine
and John-Michael.
Michael's funeral service will take
place at Trinity Methodist Church,
Netherton, on Friday 30th August
at 2pm followed by interment at
Netherton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, any
donations in lieu will be gratefully
received for Macmillan Cancer
Support and Trinity Methodist church, for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019
