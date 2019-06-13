|
|
|
Firth Michael Stuart On 4th June 2019,
sadly passed away aged 75 years.
A loving Husband to Jean,
Dad to Jeff, Joanne, Sharon
and Lisa. Loving Grandad,
Father-in-law, Brother and Uncle.
Service and Committal will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 5th July at 11-40 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations please for
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A collection facility will be available on leaving the Crematorium,
or may be sent c/o
George Steele & Son,
Funeral Directors, The Green, Ossett WF5 0AL
Published in Wakefield Express on June 13, 2019
Read More