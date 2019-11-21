Home

Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00
Horbury Methodist Church
Daniel Mavis
(Noreen) On 14th November 2019, peacefully at Inwood House, Horbury.
Beloved Wife of the late Danny, much loved Mother of Lindsay, Sheryl, Andrew and the late Scotty and loving Grandmother.

Service to be held at
Horbury Methodist Church at
12 noon, 3rd December
followed by an interment
at Horbury Cemetery.

Family flowers only please but donations to Dementia UK in Noreen's memory gratefully received. Will friends please meet at the church and take this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 21, 2019
