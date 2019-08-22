|
|
|
Sykes Maurice Edward
Frankland August 15th, peacefully
in hospital after a long illness,
of West Ardsley, aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of Rita,
very dear dad of Alison, John
and Adrian, also a much loved father in law, grandad
and great grandpa.
Funeral service will be held at
St. Michael's Church,
East Ardsley at 12.45 p.m. on
Wednesday 4th September prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to the British Lung Foundation for which charity, a collection box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087 or visit
jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019