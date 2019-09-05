|
|
|
OWEN Maureen On August 26th , aged 82 years,
late of Kettlethorpe.
A beloved wife of the late Graham,
dearly loved mum of Frances and
Andrew, mother in law of Julie,
also a much loved grandma of
Alison, Adele and David and
great grandma to Elizabeth Rose.
Funeral service at 12.00pm on
Monday September 23rd at St
Helen's Church, Sandal followed
by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to The Alzheimer's
Society for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 5, 2019