Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:00
St Helen's Church
Sandal
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Owen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Owen

Notice Condolences

Maureen Owen Notice
OWEN Maureen On August 26th , aged 82 years,
late of Kettlethorpe.
A beloved wife of the late Graham,
dearly loved mum of Frances and
Andrew, mother in law of Julie,
also a much loved grandma of
Alison, Adele and David and
great grandma to Elizabeth Rose.
Funeral service at 12.00pm on
Monday September 23rd at St
Helen's Church, Sandal followed
by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to The Alzheimer's
Society for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.