Mountain Mary Of Middlestown near Wakefield passed away peacefully on
14th September 2019.
Beloved Wife of the late Peter,
dearly loved Mother to Michael, Margaret and Lesley. Much loved Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral service at Wakefield Crematorium on Monday
7th October 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only but donations
to Cancer Research will be
gratefully received.
Will friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 26, 2019
