|
|
|
Kellett Mary A beloved wife of Bob,
sadly passed away on
21st September 2019,
aged 90 years.
The funeral service will take place at Barnsley Crematorium on
Friday 4th October at 2.10pm.
Family flowers only although donations will be invited for
Cancer Research.
The family welcome everyone back to Hammertons Catering Suite afterwards for refreshments and to share memories of Mary.
Any further
enquiries please contact
Hammertons Funeral Directors on 01226 283753
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 3, 2019