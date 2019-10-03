Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Kellett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Kellett

Notice Condolences

Mary Kellett Notice
Kellett Mary A beloved wife of Bob,
sadly passed away on
21st September 2019,
aged 90 years.
The funeral service will take place at Barnsley Crematorium on
Friday 4th October at 2.10pm.
Family flowers only although donations will be invited for
Cancer Research.
The family welcome everyone back to Hammertons Catering Suite afterwards for refreshments and to share memories of Mary.
Any further
enquiries please contact
Hammertons Funeral Directors on 01226 283753
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.