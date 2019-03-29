|
Bain Mary (May) Todd On Sunday 17th March, 2019, passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital, aged 96.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley Bain, much loved mother of Peter, Christine and Stephen, dear mother in law to Gail, John and Beth and a loving grandma and great grandma.
A keen gardner, flower arranger and long time supporter of Wakefield Hospice
Lupsett Committee.
She will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 11th April at 11.40 a.m.
Donations if so desired to Wakefield Hospice.
All enquiries to
A Bell Funeral Directors
Tel 01924 822281.
