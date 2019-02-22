Home

Richard Howard Fearnley Funerals
745 Huddersfield Road
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire WF13 3LQ
01924 494435
Martin Dewart Notice
DEWART Martin On February 15, 2019,
peacefully at Wakefield Hospice, Martin aged 63 years.
Much loved husband of Pauline, dearly loved dad of
Ben and Sam and a dear grandad of Jack and Lola.
Service and cremation will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday March 6, at 10:00 a.m. followed by refreshments at
The Fleece, Horbury.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers please by request but donations in lieu will be shared between The Wakefield Hospice and Macmillan Nurses, a plate will be available at the service for this purpose. Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Funeral Directors.
Tel 01924 494435.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 22, 2019
