Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:45
St James' Church
Chapelthorpe
Martin Bedford Notice
BEDFORD Martin Richard Passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th August 2019 in Wakefield Hospice, aged 57 years and of Durkar after an illness so bravely fought. Beloved Husband of Anita,
Dad to Joshua and Connor,
Son of Eunice and the late Donald Bedford and brother to Julie.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Monday 9th September
at 10.45 am at St James' Church, Chapelthorpe.
Any kind donations in lieu
of flowers to Wakefield Hospice
and Macmillan Nurses.
Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Services.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 5, 2019
