LEE Mark Anthony On 20 June in
Wheatfields Hospice and
of Leathley, North Yorkshire,
aged 52 years, Mark,
cherished husband of Sara,
dearly loved Father of
Jasper and Joseph,
precious Son of Anne
and Tony Lee (Durkar),
dearest and much loved
Brother of David and Victoria,
and Brother in Law of Giorgio,
adored Uncle of Alexander,
Samuele and Leonardo.
Funeral to be held at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate,
July 1 at 11:40am.
Family flowers only but
donations for Wheatfields Hospice.
Enquiries to
Otley Funeral Care (Co-Op)
Tel: +441943462185
Published in Wakefield Express on June 27, 2019
