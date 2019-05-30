Home

WHITE Marjorie On May 23rd , peacefully in Snapethorpe Hall, aged 86 years. Marjorie, beloved wife of
the late Rev. Peter White, dearly loved mum of Sharon, grandma to Natalie, Danielle, Jessica,
Michael & Benjamin and
great grandma to Jack & Peter.
Funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Thursday 6th June
at St James Church, Thornes
followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Huntington's Disease Society, for which a box
will be provided at the service.
Please wear something blue in memory of Marjorie.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 30, 2019
