SHIRES (née Kershaw)
Marjorie On 15th May 2019, peacefully at her home, Marjorie aged 98 years.
beloved wife of the late Walter,
much loved mother of Mavis, Stephen and David, mother in law
of Stella, Sue and the late John, grandma of Hannah, Elinor, Ruth, Sam and Edward and
great grandma of Emily.
Service and cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th June at 11.40a.m. Family flowers only but donations to The British Heart Foundation will be much appreciated, a collection box will be available on the day.
Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as
the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 30, 2019
