Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Church
Horbury Junction
Cresswell Marjorie Died peacefully at
Pinderfields Hospital on
17th February.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred, much loved mother to Richard, Helen and Peter. Loved Grandmother of Paul, Ashley and Adam. Known to their many friends in Horbury for their long-standing milk round.
Service at St Mary's Church, Horbury Junction, 12 Noon
Tuesday 19th March, followed by a private cremation.
Family Flowers only please with donations to St Mary's Church and the P.D.S.A.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 1, 2019
