Walton Margaret Of Crofton passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday
13th November aged 87 years.
Devoted wife of Jim, cherished mam of Jamie, Liza and the late Alison, much loved grandma of Katey, Alex, Zoe, Bethany, Liam and Luke. Treasured great grandma of Aleesha and Peyton and a loved mother-in-law, sister-in-law and good friend to so many people. Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. The funeral service will be held at Crofton Parish Church on Friday 29th November at 1.30pm prior to burial at Crofton Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Wakefield Hospice may be left in the donation box at the back of church. All enquiries to R.J Burgess Manorfields Funeral Home, Crofton 01924 860097
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 21, 2019