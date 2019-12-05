|
SOWERBY Margaret Mary November 24th, peacefully in hospital and of Crofton,
aged 87 years.
The much loved wife of the late Arthur, loving mum and mother-in-law of Martin and Rachel, devoted nana of Daniel, Thomas and Mathew.
Margaret's funeral service will take place at Crofton Church on Tuesday 10th December at 2.00pm followed by interment at Crofton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Wakefield Hospice for which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 5, 2019