SLINGSBY Margaret Please pray for the repose of
the soul of Margaret (Mags),
former Civil Servant,
who died unexpectedly in
Pinderfields Hospital on
Wednesday 31st July 2019.
Eldest daughter of the late Jack and Kathleen Slingsby, much loved sister of Christine, Judy, Patsy and beloved niece of Graham, loving aunt of Louise, Marie, Joe, Jenny and great aunt of Lewis, Holly, Emily, Jack, Jacob, Vivienne, Austin and Imelda.
The family gratefully acknowledge the wonderful support Mags received from her close
friends and neighbours.
Funeral service to be held at
St Austin's Church, 6 Wentworth Terrace, Wakefield WF1 3QN on Friday 23rd August at 12 noon. Family flowers only please.
A plate will be available in
church for donations to
MY Hospitals Charity or
online at https://www.justgiving
.com/fundraising/slingsbyfamily
May she rest in peace.
Enquiries to Harpin's Funeral Service, tel 01924 371091
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 8, 2019