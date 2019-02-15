|
|
|
SIDEBOTTOM Margaret Sadly passed away,
peacefully at home,
on 10th February,
aged 82.
Dearly loved wife of Clarry,
much loved mum of
Paul and Clair and
devoted grandma to
Libby and Nell.
Margaret was formerly
The Head Waitress
at Painthorpe House
Golf and Country Club.
Everyone is welcome at
St. James' Parish Church,
Chapelthorpe on Friday,
1st March 2019 at 10.30am
for a service and committal,
followed by refreshments at the
Hotel St. Pierre, Newmillerdam.
Flowers welcome or donations
to the Alzheimer's Society.
For all other enquiries
please contact
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01924 271612
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More