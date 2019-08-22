Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Margaret Norman

NORMAN Margaret Veronica August 18th, peacefully at her home in Lupset, aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of Harold,
loving mum of Jonathan and daughter in law Carrie and
a much loved grandma of Rachael, Joseph and Henry.
The funeral service for
Margaret will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday September 5th at 1.00.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be given to
Wakefield Hospice, for which a
box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019
