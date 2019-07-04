|
|
|
NIXON Margaret Ann Robin and the family of the late
Margaret wish to express sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind messages and cards of sympathy and donations to Wakefield Hospice received following their
recent sad loss.
Special thanks to Doctors and
staff at Wakefield Hospice
for their care, Lesley Blessington
for her comforting words,
Steve at the Thatched House
for refreshments and
Arthur Bell Funeral Directors
for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 4, 2019