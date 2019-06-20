|
NIXON Margaret Ann
(née Sprague) On June 13th in Wakefield Hospice aged 70 years and of Stanley. Margaret, beloved wife of Robin, dearly loved mum of Richard and Stephen, mother in law to Cathy and Vicki and much loved grandma to Daniel, Rachael, Grace and Evan. Also a dear sister and aunt.
Funeral service will take place at 1:40pm on Monday 1st July at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Wakefield Hospice for which a box will be provided at the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 20, 2019
