Howarth Funeral Service (Wakefield)
160 Alverthorpe Road
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF2 9PY
01924 376590
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:30
St Paul's Church Alverthorpe
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
13:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Notice

Margaret Land Notice
Land (nee Craven)
Margaret Kevin, Susan, Gary, Roger,
Graeme, Jayne and Sharon
would like to thank all family and friends for their comfort and support during the sad loss of
their beloved mother Margaret.
Thank you to Flexicare Carers for
all their support and kindness
and Academy Carers.
Thank you to the district nurses, doctors and pharmacists for all their support and to Rev Glenn Coggins and Howarth Funeral Services.
Many thanks for all donations received for the Alzheimer's Society and Cancer Research UK.
Margaret will be sadly missed by all.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 3, 2019
