LAND MARGARET
(Nee Craven) Sadly passed away peacefully aged 85 at home at St Micheal's House 11th September 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
dearly loved Mum, Mother in law, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to
Alzheimer's Society and
Cancer Research which a box
will be provided at church.
Funeral Tuesday 1st October, service at St Paul's Church Alverthorpe at 12.30pm. Cremation to follow at Wakefield Crematorium at 1.40pm.
Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service.
Tel. 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 19, 2019