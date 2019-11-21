|
|
|
FIRTH Margaret Rae
(Nee Harrison) On 5th November, her 78th birthday at St Gemma's Hospice, showing courage and humour throughout her illness.
Beloved Wife of the late Bob Firth, much loved Mum to Mark and Carol and cherished sister.
Will be dearly missed by all family, friends and nursing colleagues.
Reunited with Bob at last.
Funeral on Wednesday
27th November, 11.40am at Wakefield Crematorium.
No flowers please.
Donations in lieu to
St Gemma's Hospice.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 21, 2019