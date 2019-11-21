Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Firth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Firth

Notice Condolences

Margaret Firth Notice
FIRTH Margaret Rae
(Nee Harrison) On 5th November, her 78th birthday at St Gemma's Hospice, showing courage and humour throughout her illness.
Beloved Wife of the late Bob Firth, much loved Mum to Mark and Carol and cherished sister.
Will be dearly missed by all family, friends and nursing colleagues.
Reunited with Bob at last.
Funeral on Wednesday
27th November, 11.40am at Wakefield Crematorium.
No flowers please.
Donations in lieu to
St Gemma's Hospice.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -