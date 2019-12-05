|
Batt Margaret
Previously Taylor
née Hepworth Passed away peacefully
at home on 2nd December
and of Crigglestone aged 76 years.
Loving wife of George, loving mother
to Sarah, Chris and Tina.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Wakefield Hospice and M.I.N.D.
Funeral on Tuesday 17th December
service at Wakefield Crematorium
at 1:00pm. Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 5, 2019