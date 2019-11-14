Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howarth Funeral Service (Wakefield)
160 Alverthorpe Road
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF2 9PY
01924 376590
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Marene Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marene Lucas

Notice Condolences

Marene Lucas Notice
Lucas Marene Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on
9th November, aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of Noel.
Mother of Stephen, Kevin and Nigel. Grandma to Paul, Fiona, Martin, Mark, Gena, Jordan and Alexander. Great Grandma to Oscar, Myla, Nieve and Isabelle. Sister to Barbara and Geoff,
Sister in law of Pauline.
Always loved and never forgotten.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers to
Martin House Children's Hospice.
Funeral Friday 22nd November, service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am. Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service.
Tel. 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -