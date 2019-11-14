|
|
|
Lucas Marene Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on
9th November, aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of Noel.
Mother of Stephen, Kevin and Nigel. Grandma to Paul, Fiona, Martin, Mark, Gena, Jordan and Alexander. Great Grandma to Oscar, Myla, Nieve and Isabelle. Sister to Barbara and Geoff,
Sister in law of Pauline.
Always loved and never forgotten.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers to
Martin House Children's Hospice.
Funeral Friday 22nd November, service at Wakefield Crematorium at 11.40am. Enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service.
Tel. 01924 376590.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019