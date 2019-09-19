|
|
|
Sowerby Malcolm On September 11th 2019,
passed away peacefully at home following a long illness,
aged 78 years of Flockton.
Malcolm was a much loved Husband of Jean, dearly loved Dad of Richard and Helen, much loved Father in law of Louise and Richard and proud Grandad of
Harriet and Imogen.
Funeral service will be held at the Church of St James the Great, Flockton on Monday
September 23rd at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if so desired for Dementia UK for which a plate will be available.
Will friends please
meet at the Church.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 19, 2019