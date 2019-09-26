|
|
|
SAWDEN Malcolm On Thursday September 19th,
suddenly in hospital, aged 81 years,
of Kirkhamgate, Malcolm,
the devoted husband of Margaret,
much loved dad of Keith and Allison,
dad in law of Helen, also a much loved grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service at 1.15pm on Tuesday
October 1st at St Anne's Church,
Wrenthorpe followed by cremation
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Leeds Cancer Care for which
a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 26, 2019