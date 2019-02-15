|
|
|
JOLLY Malcolm February 11th, peacefully in hospital and of Ossett, aged 78 years.
The beloved husband of Christine, loving dad of Chris and Dee,
much loved grandad of Ben, Abi,
Ellie and Arthur and a dear brother of Sheila, Peter, Brian and David.
The funeral service for Malcolm
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday February 20th at 10.00am.
Close family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to Cancer Research, for which a
box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel: 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
