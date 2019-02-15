Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Jolly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Jolly

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Jolly Notice
JOLLY Malcolm February 11th, peacefully in hospital and of Ossett, aged 78 years.
The beloved husband of Christine, loving dad of Chris and Dee,
much loved grandad of Ben, Abi,
Ellie and Arthur and a dear brother of Sheila, Peter, Brian and David.
The funeral service for Malcolm
will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday February 20th at 10.00am.
Close family flowers only please, donations if desired will be given to Cancer Research, for which a
box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service.
Tel: 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices