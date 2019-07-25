Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Steele & Son
The Green
Ossett, West Yorkshire WF5 0AL
01924 273285
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
13:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Ellis

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Ellis Notice
Ellis Malcolm On 19th July, 2019, passed away peacefully at home with family.
Husband of the late Valerie, from Dewsbury and formerly of The Ship Inn, Stanley Ferry also Hanging Heaton Golf Club.
Loving dad to Louise and Julian, devoted grandpa to Nikki, Daniel, George and Max and great grandpa to Isaac and Phoebe.
Service and committal to take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 8th August at 1 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Marie Curie.
Any enquiries contact
G Steele & Son, Ossett
01924 273285.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices