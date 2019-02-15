|
COOPER MALCOLM On Friday, February 1st, peacefully
after a long illness in hospital
and of Ossett, aged 80 years.
Malcolm,
beloved husband of the late Susan,
step dad of Sarah and her
partner Mark and
brother in law of Gary and Wendy.
Funeral service will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday, February 22nd at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of
Malcolm for the benefit of
the Respiratory Unit at
Pinderfields Hospital
may be made on leaving
the service.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 15, 2019
