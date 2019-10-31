|
|
|
CLARK Malcolm Eric Rita and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives and friends, with special thanks to Lee and family, Alison and Becky, for all their kind support, donations received and attendance at the funeral service for Malcolm.
Special thanks to Dr Parker of Outwood Park Medical Centre for his dedicated care of Malcolm.
A warm thank you to Cathy Davies for her special eulogy and
Harpin's Funeral Service for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 31, 2019