|
|
|
CLARK Malcolm Eric September 30th peacefully in hospital and of Outwood,
aged 75 years, the much loved and loving husband of Rita and a beloved
dad, grandad and great grandad,
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service for
Malcolm will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday October 18th at 2.20.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be given to Springfield Grange Nursing Home for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 10, 2019