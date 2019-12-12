Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynne Salisbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynne Salisbury

Notice Condolences

Lynne Salisbury Notice
SALISBURY Lynne On 26th November 2019, peacefully at home Lynne, a dearly loved mum of Oliver, a much loved daughter of Jack and the late Mavis, a loving sister to John and David, a dear sister in law of David and Jo and a loving aunt to Amaya. Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 2.20pm. Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated to
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance a collection box will be available on the day. Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -