SALISBURY Lynne On 26th November 2019, peacefully at home Lynne, a dearly loved mum of Oliver, a much loved daughter of Jack and the late Mavis, a loving sister to John and David, a dear sister in law of David and Jo and a loving aunt to Amaya. Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 2.20pm. Family flowers only but donations would be much appreciated to
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance a collection box will be available on the day. Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 12, 2019