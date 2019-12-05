|
DUGARD Lynne Peacefully after a short illness on
18 November 2019, at Pinderfields Hospital, aged 61 years.
Lynne, the beloved partner of Michael, the much loved mum of Cloe, a dear and loyal friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Lynne may be made to Cats Protection League for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Wakefield Independent
Funeral Service. Tel: 01924 242444.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 5, 2019