|
|
|
WILBY Lynn Ann Died peacefully in her sleep at
Holme House Care Home on
5th November, aged 55 years. Beloved sister of Patricia, Joan, Barbara, Gary and Andrea.
Lynn's funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, any donations will be gratefully received for the Alzheimer's Society for which a box will be provided.
Everyone attending is encouraged
to wear a touch of pink in
Lynn's memory.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019