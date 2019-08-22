|
TURPIN Lynn August 14th, peacefully at
Wakefield Hospice and of Outwood, aged 61 years.
The much loved wife of Melvin, beloved mum of Adam, a very dear sister of Sue, Carol and Kathleen and a good friend to many.
The funeral service for Lynn will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September at 11.00. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be given to Wakefield Cathedral, for which a
box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019