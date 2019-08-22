Home

Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Lynn Turpin

Lynn Turpin Notice
TURPIN Lynn August 14th, peacefully at
Wakefield Hospice and of Outwood, aged 61 years.
The much loved wife of Melvin, beloved mum of Adam, a very dear sister of Sue, Carol and Kathleen and a good friend to many.
The funeral service for Lynn will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd September at 11.00. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu will be given to Wakefield Cathedral, for which a
box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
Tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 22, 2019
