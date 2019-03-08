|
CROSS Lynn Passed away peacefully at home in Wrenthorpe on 2nd March, aged
55 years. The loving wife of Tony,
a much loved mum of six and
nanna of two. Funeral service will take place at St Austin's Church
on Friday 22nd March at 11am followed by interment at Outwood
Cemetery. No children at the funeral please but all are welcome at
the reception afterwards.
Family flowers only, donations to
Children with Cancer UK for
which a box will be provided.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 8, 2019
