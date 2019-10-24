Home

R J Burgess Ltd (Normanton)
18 Market Place
Normanton, West Yorkshire WF6 2AU
01924 894017
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:30
Destiny Christian Church
Wakefield
Lynn Brannon Notice
Brannon Lynn Of Foulby aged 67 years passed away suddenly in hospital on Monday 14th October 2019.
The beloved wife of Tony,
much loved mom of Adrian and Emma, loving daughter of Jean, cherished nanna of Sloan, Rachel, Keagan, Chiara and Florence,
loving sister of Clive and good friend to so many people.
The cremation for Lynn will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 11.00am prior to a service of celebration at Destiny Christian Church,
Wakefield at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations kindly received in aid of Malawi & Destiny Lunch Box, Destiny Christian Church. All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 24, 2019
