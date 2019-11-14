Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harpins Funeral Service Ltd
7 Back Mount Pleasant
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF1 4NP
01924 371091
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Sheilds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Sheilds

Notice Condolences

Lynda Sheilds Notice
SHEILDS LYNDA JAYNE November 5th peacefully at home in Outwood after a long battle with disability, aged 58 years, the much loved mum of Oliver, loving daughter of Marjorie, dear sister of Richard and Caroline and a very good friend to many.
The funeral service for Lynda will take place at St Peters Church Centre, Stanley on Friday November 22nd at 11.00 followed by burial at Stanley Cemetery.
For any further enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -