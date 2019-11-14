|
SHEILDS LYNDA JAYNE November 5th peacefully at home in Outwood after a long battle with disability, aged 58 years, the much loved mum of Oliver, loving daughter of Marjorie, dear sister of Richard and Caroline and a very good friend to many.
The funeral service for Lynda will take place at St Peters Church Centre, Stanley on Friday November 22nd at 11.00 followed by burial at Stanley Cemetery.
For any further enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 14, 2019