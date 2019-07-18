|
Dabbs Louisa Jagger June 27th 2019 peacefully in Hospital aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert, loving mum of Robert and James also a much loved mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma,
aunt and dear friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 26th July at St Luke's Church, Overton at 10.45am followed by burial at
Middlestown Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers for
The British Heart Foundation
and St Luke's Church.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 18, 2019